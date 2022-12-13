Salesforce (CRM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Salesforce (NYSE: CRM):

12/8/2022 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

12/8/2022 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $193.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $210.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $215.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $230.00.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $200.00.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $172.00.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $210.00 to $195.00.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $200.00.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $200.00.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $200.00.

11/30/2022 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/29/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $200.00.

11/28/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $185.00.

11/22/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/22/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $220.00.

11/20/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $202.00 to $193.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $180.00.

11/17/2022 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/15/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2022 – Salesforce had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2022 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/21/2022 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Salesforce is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $135.22. The stock had a trading volume of 454,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,652,554. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $270.56. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,145,590. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

