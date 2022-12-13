SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Hits Market Cap of $3.10 Million

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $3.10 million and $0.75 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001978 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00512262 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $904.13 or 0.05092333 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,388.88 or 0.30351799 BTC.
SafeMoon Profile
SafeMoon was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,000,918,920,538 tokens. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
SafeMoon Token Trading
