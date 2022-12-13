Safe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $141.50 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.79 or 0.00039608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00121296 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00227764 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00056277 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

