Safe One Day Trading Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $154.34 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $7.41 or 0.00041805 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

