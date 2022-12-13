Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 56,180 shares.The stock last traded at $85.40 and had previously closed at $85.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.068 dividend. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $12.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

