S. R. Schill & Associates Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.84.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

