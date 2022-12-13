S. R. Schill & Associates Invests $242,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $663,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 450,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,383,000 after acquiring an additional 87,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ovintiv Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Ovintiv stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.