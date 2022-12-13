Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Increased to €16.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.50 ($15.26) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €17.70 ($18.63) to €18.20 ($19.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

Ryanair Price Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. 23,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.47. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ryanair by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ryanair by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,431,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,420,000 after buying an additional 423,900 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,353,000 after buying an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,360,000 after buying an additional 254,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,669,000 after buying an additional 338,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

