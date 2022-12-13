Rune (RUNE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $80.00

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00007488 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $26,273.25 and approximately $80.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00516643 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.69 or 0.05057907 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,469.29 or 0.30611342 BTC.

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34161989 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.