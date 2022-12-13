Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 182,625 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 182,625 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $121,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

