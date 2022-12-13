Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $85,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.