Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 13,291 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,535,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $53,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

