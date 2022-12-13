Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,243 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $150,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $242.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

