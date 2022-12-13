Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $55,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $270.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.95 and a 200 day moving average of $163.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,145,590 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

