Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 280,026 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,374,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,026 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of CSX worth $185,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

