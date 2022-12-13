Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 287,702 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,936,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,702 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $225,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $129.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.67. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

