Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 14,931 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $104,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,996,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.