Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $58.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMS. Loop Capital downgraded GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial downgraded GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $55.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. GMS has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,444,000 after purchasing an additional 163,593 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,526,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after purchasing an additional 154,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GMS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,041,000 after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,168,000 after purchasing an additional 449,795 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

