Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RROTF. TD Securities lowered shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Roots Stock Performance

Shares of Roots stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Roots has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

