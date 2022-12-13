RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

RIV stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54.

In related news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,081.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,612.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

