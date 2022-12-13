Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 34,721 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,721 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $27,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after buying an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,632,000 after buying an additional 439,114 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $182.89 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.44 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

