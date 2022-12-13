Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,080 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce accounts for 1.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.57% of SPS Commerce worth $104,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 355.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 408.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 70,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $146.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.08 and a 200 day moving average of $121.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

