Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $48,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Chemed by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chemed by 5.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $4,002,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $515.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $481.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.78. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total transaction of $1,011,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total transaction of $1,011,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $4,444,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.