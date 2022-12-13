Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189,330 shares during the period. Five Below makes up 2.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.55% of Five Below worth $160,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Five Below by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Five Below by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,150.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $6,277,885 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

Five Below stock opened at $177.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $214.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average of $137.88.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

