Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 184,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,783. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rio Tinto Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

