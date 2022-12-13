Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,856.67.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
NYSE:RIO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 184,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,783. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
