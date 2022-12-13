Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 92.44% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. The business had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. Analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,026 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

