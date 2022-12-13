RichQUACK.com Market Cap Achieves $60.03 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One RichQUACK.com token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $60.03 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $904.18 or 0.05100303 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00508428 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,340.47 or 0.30124598 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com was first traded on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $5,183,410.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.