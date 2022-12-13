Ribbon Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.28 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $84.28 million and $775,356.05 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

