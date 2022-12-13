Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNMBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($252.63) to €265.00 ($278.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($231.58) to €240.00 ($252.63) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.33.

Rheinmetall stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

