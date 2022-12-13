RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered RH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $333.81.

RH stock opened at $253.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.83. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $613.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,837. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

