RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered RH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $333.81.
RH Stock Down 7.8 %
RH stock opened at $253.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.83. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $613.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
