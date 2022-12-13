Reviewing Virgin Orbit (VORB) & The Competition

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Virgin Orbit to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Virgin Orbit and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 2 0 2.33 Virgin Orbit Competitors 74 499 571 19 2.46

Virgin Orbit currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 510.12%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million -$157.29 million -4.00 Virgin Orbit Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 17.55

Virgin Orbit’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94% Virgin Orbit Competitors -280.20% -7.26% -5.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virgin Orbit competitors beat Virgin Orbit on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

