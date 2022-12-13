ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. ResMed makes up 3.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $28,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in ResMed by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 188,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 57,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,193,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

ResMed stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.70. 6,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,413. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $264.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,315 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

