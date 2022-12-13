Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $171.38 million and $5.59 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00516338 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $900.97 or 0.05046309 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.14 or 0.30593279 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

