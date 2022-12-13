Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Polaris (PII)

Polaris (NYSE: PII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/12/2022 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/8/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.
- 12/5/2022 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $106.00.
- 11/29/2022 – Polaris is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/23/2022 – Polaris was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 11/16/2022 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/7/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/27/2022 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/26/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $137.00 to $123.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $120.00.
- 10/26/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $101.00 to $90.00.
- 10/19/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $131.00.
Polaris Price Performance
PII stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.89. 842,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Polaris by 24.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $6,320,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Polaris by 7.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Polaris by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
