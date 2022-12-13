Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Polaris (PII)

Polaris (NYSE: PII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/12/2022 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

12/5/2022 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $106.00.

11/29/2022 – Polaris is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2022 – Polaris was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/16/2022 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2022 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/26/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $137.00 to $123.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $120.00.

10/26/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $101.00 to $90.00.

10/19/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $131.00.

PII stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.89. 842,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Polaris by 24.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $6,320,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Polaris by 7.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Polaris by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

