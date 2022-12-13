Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/5/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $280.00 to $225.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $143.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $190.00.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $200.00.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $162.00 to $150.00.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $190.00.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $165.00.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $185.00.

12/1/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $225.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Zscaler was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

11/22/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Zscaler had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

ZS stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.07. 65,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,874. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $332.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zscaler by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,360 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after purchasing an additional 118,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

