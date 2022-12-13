Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 12th (AMNB, AMTB, BHB, CBNK, CMA, FNB, HOMB, HOOD, HTLF, HZNP)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 12th:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

