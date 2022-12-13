Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 12th (AMNB, AMTB, BHB, CBNK, CMA, FNB, HOMB, HOOD, HTLF, HZNP)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 12th:
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
