Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at Morgan Stanley

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

RENT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

NASDAQ RENT opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 390.03% and a negative net margin of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

