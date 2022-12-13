Ren (REN) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Ren (REN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market cap of $84.84 million and $10.89 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00514270 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $901.59 or 0.05033402 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.43 or 0.30467800 BTC.

About Ren

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

