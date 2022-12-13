Rempart Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable accounts for approximately 0.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

