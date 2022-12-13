Rempart Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. CGI comprises about 3.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of CGI worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in CGI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CGI by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CGI by 11.3% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in CGI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CGI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Stock Performance

GIB stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $89.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 11.40%. Research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIB. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their target price on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

