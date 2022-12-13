Rempart Asset Management Inc. Acquires 36,786 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 2.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.48. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $196.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

