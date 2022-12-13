Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Buys $116,025.00 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) CEO Sergio Traversa purchased 55,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at $302,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RLMD stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,663. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLMD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,638.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

