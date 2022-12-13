Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,878 shares of company stock worth $19,596,391. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $745.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.18. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

