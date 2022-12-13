Regal Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. GLOBALFOUNDRIES makes up 0.1% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.10.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

