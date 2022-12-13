Regal Partners Ltd Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,856 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,119,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after buying an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,598,745,000 after buying an additional 714,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,750,351,000 after purchasing an additional 935,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.16.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $545.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.