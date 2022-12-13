Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS RWCB traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.

