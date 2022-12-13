Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS RWCB traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $23.49.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwood Capital Bancorp (RWCB)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.