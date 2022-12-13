ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and $5,486.37 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00439926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00034594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00020931 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001180 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00018708 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

