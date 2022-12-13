Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on the stock.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Shares of IBJHF remained flat at $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Ibstock has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.