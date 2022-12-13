Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on the stock.
Ibstock Stock Performance
Shares of IBJHF remained flat at $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Ibstock has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $1.85.
Ibstock Company Profile
