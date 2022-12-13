Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up about 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 492.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 85,617 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.37.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.95. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

