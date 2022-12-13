Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 1,547 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Red Spruce Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.71. 13,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

